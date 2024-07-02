GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Arunachal, Assam districts marked best in preventing drug abuse among children

Darrang and Dibang Valley districts led in implementing a plan prepared by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights and Narcotics Control Bureau

Published - July 02, 2024 02:57 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
Illustration for The Hindu

Illustration for The Hindu | Photo Credit: Satheesh Vellinezhi

GUWAHATI Assam’s Darrang and Dibang Valley in Arunachal Pradesh have been recognised as two of the best 30 performing districts in implementing a joint action plan on the “prevention of drugs and substance abuse among children and illicit trafficking”.

The plan was prepared by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and the Narcotics Control Bureau and released in February 2021.

Darrang’s District Commissioner, Munindra Nath Ngatey received the certificate of appreciation from the Minister of State for Home, Nityananda Rai in New Delhi on June 30. Additional Deputy Commissioner Jalley Umpo received the certificate for the Dibang Valley district.

The joint action plan aims to wean children away from drugs and prevent the sale of drugs near schools, other educational institutions, and childcare centres through coordinated actions in a time-bound manner.

A district magistrate or collector is the nodal person for monitoring the implementation of the plan.

Related Topics

Arunachal Pradesh / Assam / children

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.