Arun Jaitley’s mortal remains taken to his residence, BJP leaders pay homage

Ambulance carrying the body of senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley arrives at his Kailash Colony residence.

Ambulance carrying the body of senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley arrives at his Kailash Colony residence.   | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Several leaders, including BJP president Amit Shah, on Saturday offered floral tributes to former finance minister Arun Jaitley at his Kailash Colony residence in south Delhi.

Jaitley, 66, passed away at AIIMS here after prolonged illness and is survived by his wife and children. His body was later brought to his residence.

Union ministers Amit Shah, Harsh Vardhan, Jitendra Singh and BJP working president J.P. Nadda were among those who paid their last respects to Jaitley.

A number of Delhi BJP leaders, east Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir and party workers also paid homage to the senior BJP leader.

