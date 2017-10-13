In U.S., Jaitley flags visa worries

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has raised the issue of reforms in the H-1B and L1 visa processes during his talks with U.S. Treasury and Commerce Secretaries and asked them to appreciate the contributions of Indian professionals to America’s economy.

Mr. Jaitley, who is in the U.S on a week-long tour, held meetings with his U.S. counterpart and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross. He spoke on the structural reforms India had undertaken through a series of measures, including the GST.

He also highlighted the contributions made by Indian professionals in the U.S., and said this must be suitably appreciated by the U.S., a statement said.

He made a strong case for reforms in H-1B/L-1 visa processes and social security contribution so that high calibre Indian professionals serving American interest are not unfairly deprived of their well-earned money, the statement said.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows U.S. companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations.

It is the most sought after by Indian IT professionals.

The L-1 visa facilitates the temporary transfer of foreign worker in the managerial, executive or specialised knowledge category to the U.S. to continue employment with an office of the same employer, its parent, branch, subsidiary or affiliate.

During his election campaign, President Donald Trump had promised to increase oversight of our H-1B and L-1 visa programmes.

Earlier, the Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), Ministry of Finance, Subhash Chandra Garg delivered a keynote address on micro-pension where he highlighted the big challenge of convincing policymakers and the potential young persons needing pension after their active life.

He appreciated the efforts of organisers in bringing a well-researched book as country and thematic reforms action needed to realise the dream of providing pensions to over 1.2 billion people world-wide.

Secretary (DEA) also met with the CEO, World Bank; CEO, Global Infrastructure Hub and the executive vice-president and CEO, MIGA besides the India World Bank team led by vice-president South Asia.