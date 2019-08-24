Tributes pour in for Arun Jaitley | He will always be remembered as an astute parliamentarian, says Congress

BJP stalwart and former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley died on Saturday. He was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on August 9 and was treated by a multi-disciplinary team of senior doctors.

Hospital sources had earlier said he was on life support.

President, Vice President condole Jaitley' demise

President Ram Nath Kovind condoled the death and said he was extremely saddened.

“A brilliant lawyer, a seasoned parliamentarian, and a distinguished Minister, he contributed immensely to nation building,” he said.

“Shri Arun Jaitley possessed a unique ability of discharging the most onerous responsibility with poise, passion and studied understanding. His passing leaves a huge void in our public life and our intellectual ecosystem. Condolences to his family and associates,” Mr. Kovind said.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu said he was deeply shocked to learn about the demise of Jaitley, whom he described as “a long time dear friend and one of my closest associates“.

“His death is an irreparable loss to the nation and a personal loss to me. I have no words to express my grief,” he said.

"Political giant, towering intellectual and legal luminary": Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of long-time BJP leader and former Union Minister Arun Jaitley, referring to him as a "political giant, towering intellectual and legal luminary" with a "great sense of humour and charisma."

Arun Jaitley with Narendra Modi | Photo Credit: Reuters

"With the demise of Arun Jaitley Ji, I have lost a valued friend, whom I have had the honour of knowing for decades. His insight on issues and nuanced understanding of matters had very few parallels," Mr. Modi said.

A personal loss for me, says Amit Shah

In Arun Jaitley's death, I have lost a family member, said Home Minister Amit Shah. "Jaitley's departure is a personal loss for me," he wrote on Twitter.

"I am deeply saddened by the death of Arun Jaitley, Jaitley's departure is a personal loss for me," wrote Mr. Shah. "As him, I have lost not only a senior leader of the organization but also an integral member of the family whose support and guidance I have been receiving for years," he said.

’An astute parliamentarian’: Congress in tribute to Arun Jaitley

Top Congress leaders condoled the death of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, with the party saying it was deeply saddened to hear about his demise.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the passing of Shri Arun Jaitley. Our condolences to his family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them in this time of grief,” the Congress said.

The party’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, “Saddened to know about the demise of Shri Arun Jaitley. My deepest condolences to his family. An astute parliamentarian, he’ll always be remembered. May his soul Rest in Peace.”

Congress president Sonia Gandhi expressed deep pain and distress at the untimely passing away of Mr. Jaitley. Condoling his death, she said that Mr. Jaitley had a long innings as a public figure, Parliamentarian and Minister, and his contributions to public life will forever be remembered.

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel said, “Extremely saddened to learn about the demise of Arun ji. In him the nation has a lost an articulate leader and an excellent human being.”

Noted lawyer and former Union Minister Kapil Sibal said he has lost an old friend and a dear colleague in Jaitley.

“Very sorry to learn that Arun Jaitley is no more . An old friend and a dear colleague will be remembered for his seminal contributions to the polity and as FM of India . As Leader of Opposition, he was without match . He always stood steadfastly for his friends and for his party,” he said.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge expressed deep sadness at the untimely demise of Mr. Jaitley.

"A thorough gentleman & articulate lawyer, he will be missed. My heartfelt condolences to his family members. May God give them strength in these trying times," he said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, “Deeply saddened to know of untimely demise of former Union minister and senior BJP leader, Sh Arun Jaitley. My heartfelt condolences to his family members. May God give them strength. May his soul rest in peace.”

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said Jaitley’s death is a great loss for the country.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic passing of my friend Delhi Univ senior Arun Jaitley. We first met when he was at DUSU and I was President of St Stephen’s College Union. Despite political differences we enjoyed a healthy mutual respect and debated his Budget often in LS. A great loss for India,” he tweeted.

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda also condoled the death, saying he is saddened and pained.

- PTI

Naveen Patnaik expresses grief over death of Arun Jaitley

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his condolence over the demise of former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

He described Jaitley as an “erudite person."

“Deeply saddened to hear about passing away of former Union Minister Arun Jaitley ji. He was a distinguished lawyer, parliamentarian and an erudite person,” Patnaik said in his Twitter handle.

“His contribution to governance has been profound, heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family, friends and followers,” Patnaik said.

Odisha’s ruling Biju Janata Dal also condoled over the demise of Jaitley.

Odisha Assembly Speaker S.N. Patro also expressed sadness over his death.

“Deeply pained on the demise of Arun Jaitley ji. He was a good politician and also a good human being. My deepest condolence as the nation lost one of the brightest leader today,” Patro said.

Jaitley appreciated across parties: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday expressed sadness over the demise of former Union finance minister Arun Jaitley, and said he was a politician who was “appreciated across parties“.

“Extremely saddened at the passing away of Arun Jaitley Ji, after a battle bravely borne. An outstanding Parliamentarian & a brilliant lawyer, appreciated across parties. His contribution to Indian polity will be remembered. My condolences to his wife, children, friends & admirers,” Ms. Banerjee said in a statement.

Jaitley served the nation, sangathan with dedication: Smriti Irani

Union Women and Child Development and Textiles Minister, Smriti Irani on Saturday condoled the death of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, calling him a stalwart who served the nation and his ‘sangathan’ (organisation) with “dedication and zeal“.

“A stalwart who paid tribute to his simple beginnings by helping those with meagre means. Orator par excellence, legal luminary @arunjaitley ji served the Nation and sangathan with dedication and zeal. My tributes to him. Condolences to loved ones. Om Shanti,” tweeted Ms. Irani.

Jaitley's untimely demise a huge loss to the nation, Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal referred to Arun Jaitley's death as a huge loss to the nation. "His governance skills will be missed by the country," said Mr. Kejriwal.

Taking to Twitter, Mr. Kejriwal wrote: "Untimely demise of former FM and senior leader Sh Arun Jaitley ji is a huge loss to the nation. A legal luminary and an experienced political leader known for his governance skills will be missed by the country. Thoughts and prayers with his family in this moment of grief. RIP."

Will miss our discussions on politics and cricket: MEA S. Jaishankar

Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar recollected the discussions on cricket and politics with Mr. Jaitley as he condoled his passing.

"Deeply grieved at the passing away of Shri Arun Jaitley ji. A towering political figure who influenced an entire generation. Will miss our discussions, on politics as much as cricket," Mr. Jaishankar wrote in a tweet.

Jaitley’s ‘sound legal advise’ was trusted across political divide: Solicitor General

With the passing away of Arun Jaitley, the country has lost a brilliant parliamentarian, an intelligent statesman and a legal luminary whose advise was trusted by all in public life across the political divide, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said.

“It is a great loss for the nation, the Indian polity and the legal fraternity,” Mehta told PTI, condoling the former Union Minister’s demise.

The Solicitor General said Jaitley always left a lasting imprint on anyone he came in touch with and as a senior advocate, guided his political and professional colleagues with mature legal advice and “stood by them during the most adverse circumstances“.

“He will be remembered as a sane voice, a dependable friend, an intelligent statesman and a legal luminary whose sound legal advise was trusted by all persons in public life across the political divide,” Mr. Mehta added.

Mehta described Jaitley as “a human being with a golden heart, a statesman without malice against anyone, a senior advocate par excellence and an orator with the rare gift of articulation”.

- PTI

President of Confederation of Indian Industry Vikram Kirloskar said that the Indian industry is deeply shocked and saddened at Mr. Jaitley's demise. He said that Mr. Jaitley is counted among the outstanding leaders in the country’s history.

"A true reformer and keen advocate for economic liberalisation, he leaves behind an impressive policy imprint that will continue to bring notable gains to the Indian economy for all times to come,” said Mr Vikram Kirloskar, President, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in a statement," he said in a statement.

Read full statement here:

“Indian industry is deeply shocked and saddened by the untimely passing of Mr. Arun Jaitley, who is counted among the outstanding leaders in the country’s history. A true reformer and keen advocate for economic liberalisation, he leaves behind an impressive policy imprint that will continue to bring notable gains to the Indian economy for all times to come,” said Vikram Kirloskar in a statement.

A huge setback for the nation, Mr. Jaitley’s demise comes as a shock to industry. During his various terms as minister over the years, Mr. Jaitley was always a close and warm friend of Indian industry, passionately committed to improving the regulatory climate for doing business. As Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs during 2014-2019, he personally laid the foundation for landmark reforms and greatly strengthened macroeconomic fundamentals.

Under his visionary leadership, India’s fiscal deficit was reined in and inflation was addressed proactively with significant positives for the economy. These structural measures helped in opening up the space for private sector investments and boost GDP growth.

The introduction of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) under his leadership of the empowered committee represented a historic transformation of India’s indirect tax system. GST has stabilized and streamlined tax payments and is an outstanding success within two years. Equally, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, financial sector policies, and amendments to the regulatory systems added immensely to the economic framework.

Always attuned to industry concerns, Mr. Jaitley gave a patient hearing to businesses with a solution oriented approach. He particularly reassured overseas investors and was a brand ambassador for the strong India development story.

CII was privileged to have greatly benefited from his guidance and constructive advice for decades. As Minister of Commerce and Industry and Law and Justice, he associated closely with CII for positioning India as an attractive investment destination. During his tenure as Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mr. Jaitley participated in the CII Annual Meeting each year, and shared his cogent and strategic views on the state of the Indian economy. As Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, he was ever ready to interact on the CII platform and addressed us on numerous occasions, providing guidance on the future strategies of the Government.

CII will deeply miss his tall leadership to the country as a political and economic beacon. As a strategic and visionary thinker, a person of immense capacity for hard work, and above all, a warm and ebullient human being, Mr. Jaitley will always be remembered as an exceptional leader of the nation. CII offers its heartfelt condolences to his family on this sad occasion.