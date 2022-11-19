Arun Goel appointed as Election Commissioner

November 19, 2022 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The post of one Election Commissioner in the three-member Commission has been vacant since May 15

The Hindu Bureau

Arun Goel. File | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

Former secretary of the Ministry of Heavy Industries Arun Goel, who took voluntary retirement service (VRS) six weeks prior to his retirement, has been appointed as the Election Commissioner on Saturday.

“The President is pleased to appoint Shri Arun Goel, IAS (Retd.) (PB: 1985) as the Election Commissioner in the Election Commission with effect from the date he assumes the office,” the Union Law and Justice Ministry said in a statement.

The post of one Election Commissioner in the three-member Commission has been vacant since May 15, when the former Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar took charge as the Chief Election Commissioner upon the retirement of Sushil Chandra from the post.

Before being appointed as the Heavy Industries Secretary in 2019, Mr. Goel was the Secretary, Culture Ministry and has also served as the Vice-Chairman of the Delhi Development Authority.

