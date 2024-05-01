DGCA deregisters all 54 Go First aircraft following HC order

May 01, 2024 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday deregistered all 54 Go First aircraft following a Delhi High Court order last week, in which the court had given the country’s aviation regulator five days to do so.

A total of 14 aircraft lessors including SMBC Aviation Capital Limited, Sky Leasing, GY Aviation Lease, ACG Aircraft Leasing, BOC Aviation and China Development Bank Financial Leasing Company had moved the Delhi High Court last year seeking to regain control over the airline’s fleet of leased planes. This had followed the National Company Law Tribunal’s decision on May 10, 2023, to admit Go First’s plea for voluntary insolvency and consequential moratorium to protect the airline from adverse actions by its creditors.

Last week, the Delhi High Court directed the DGCA to “forthwith and no later than the next five working days process the Deregistration Applications”, as well as facilitate their “export by providing an Export Certificate of Airworthiness, a Ferry Flight Permit and all other documents and permissions as the Petitioners/Lessors may require in this behalf”.

Wednesday’s development marks exactly 365 days since the cash-strapped Go First on May 2, 2023, made a media announcement regarding its decision to file for voluntary insolvency because of its dispute with Pratt and Whitney over the grounding of almost half of its fleet.

