GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

DGCA deregisters all 54 Go First aircraft following HC order

The loss-making airline’s aircraft lessors had moved court in the wake of the NCLT admitting Go First’s plea to seek voluntary insolvency in May last year and the resultant moratorium on adverse actions by the carrier’s creditors

May 01, 2024 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Jagriti Chandra

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday deregistered all 54 Go First aircraft following a Delhi High Court order last week, in which the court had given the country’s aviation regulator five days to do so.

A total of 14 aircraft lessors including SMBC Aviation Capital Limited, Sky Leasing, GY Aviation Lease, ACG Aircraft Leasing, BOC Aviation and China Development Bank Financial Leasing Company had moved the Delhi High Court last year seeking to regain control over the airline’s fleet of leased planes. This had followed the National Company Law Tribunal’s decision on May 10, 2023, to admit Go First’s plea for voluntary insolvency and consequential moratorium to protect the airline from adverse actions by its creditors.

Last week, the Delhi High Court directed the DGCA to “forthwith and no later than the next five working days process the Deregistration Applications”, as well as facilitate their “export by providing an Export Certificate of Airworthiness, a Ferry Flight Permit and all other documents and permissions as the Petitioners/Lessors may require in this behalf”.

Wednesday’s development marks exactly 365 days since the cash-strapped Go First on May 2, 2023, made a media announcement regarding its decision to file for voluntary insolvency because of its dispute with Pratt and Whitney over the grounding of almost half of its fleet.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.