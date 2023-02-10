Parliament Budget Session | Union Budget discriminates against minorities: Opposition MPs

February 10, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - New Delhi

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday said the Union budget had “brutally discriminated” against the minorities as far as allocations were concerned even as he reiterated his party’s demand for an inquiry by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) or a Supreme-Court monitored probe into the Hindenburg report on the Adani Group. BJP members, on the other hand, termed the Budget progressive.

“Muslims have a 15% share in the population, but in this Budget, along with the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, they have been brutally discriminated against,” Mr. Chowdhary said participating in the discussion on the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha.

The budgetary allocation for the Minority Affairs Ministry has been reduced by over 38% to ₹3,097.60 crore for 2023-24 as compared with the last fiscal year. The Budget allocation for 2022-23 was ₹5,020.50 crore for the Ministry. However, the Revised Estimate was ₹2,612.66 crore, as per documents, he said.

He said many minority groups had expressed concern about the fund cuts in the Budget and viewed it as “another in a series of Islamophobic policy decisions” of the government.

“There are several things happening against Muslims in the country. The State I come from (i.e. West Bengal) has the maximum number of Muslims after Uttar Pradesh. When steps should be taken for their upliftment, I don’t know why the government targets them like this.”

He said the government seemed to be unaware of the kind of contribution Muslims have made to the country.

The Behrampore MP also sought clarifications from the government on questions raised in the report on the Adani Group by U.S.-based short-seller Hindenburg Research. He said the government should order a JPC probe or a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the issue.

Congress MP S. Thirunavukkarasar said the Budget was silent on the allocation for minorities and only focused on taking money from the pockets of the people.

Similar views were expressed by AIUDF MP Badruddin Ajmal who said that the “Budget has nothing for the minorities”.

BJP MPs, however, said the Budget was pro-poor and progressive.

BJP member from Karnataka Tejasvi Surya said Karnataka had benefited the most from budgetary allocations under the Modi government with improved road, rail and air connectivity in the State.

Mr. Surya, who is the MP from Bangalore South, said Bengaluru had emerged as the world’s fastest growing city and a powerhouse of India’s growth engine.

Another BJP MP Kirit Solanki said the Union Budget was pro-people and addressed concerns of every section of society, while BJP member Sunita Duggal said India had emerged as a bright star in the world economy.

“We are successful in keeping inflation low due to Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” Ms. Duggal said.