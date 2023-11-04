HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Article on Adani-Hindenburg row: SC grants interim protection to two journalists

A Bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and P.K. Mishra issued notice to the Gujarat Government on the pleas filed by journalists Ravi Nair and Anand Mangnale.

November 04, 2023 05:00 am | Updated 05:00 am IST - New Delhi

PTI

The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim protection from arrest to two journalists in connection with an article written by them on the Adani-Hindenburg row.

A Bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and P.K. Mishra issued notice to the Gujarat Government on the pleas filed by journalists Ravi Nair and Anand Mangnale.

The top court was hearing pleas filed by Mr. Nair and Mr. Mangnale challenging the summonses issued by the Ahmedabad crime branch asking them to appear for questioning with respect to the police's preliminary enquiry into their article published on the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) website.

At the outset, the Bench asked senior advocate Indira Jaising, appearing for the duo, why have they approached the top court directly.

Ms. Jaising said the notice to appear is completely without jurisdiction and nothing but "pure and simple" harassment and a prelude to possible arrest.

Mr. Nair and Mr. Mangnale received notices in October from Ahmedabad's crime branch directing them to appear in person in connection with the preliminary enquiry being conducted on the complaint by an investor Yogeshbhai Mafatlal Bhansali.

Adani Group stocks had taken a beating on the bourses after Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations, including those about fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation, against the business conglomerate. The Adani Group has dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.