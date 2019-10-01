National

Article 370: SC to hear on pleas challenging Centre’s move on November 14

CRPF personnel stand guard during restrictions in Srinagar on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.

CRPF personnel stand guard during restrictions in Srinagar on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.   | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

more-in

The bench said one week time would be for the petitioners to file their replies to the counter-affidavit.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday fixed November 14 to commence hearing on a batch of petitions challenging constitutional validity of the Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Justice N.V. Ramana allowed the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration to file counter-affidavits on petitions challenging scrapping of Article 370.

The top court refused the plea of petitioners that not more than 2 weeks be given to the Centre and J&K administration for filing counter-affidavits.

The apex court also put embargo on filing of any fresh writ petition challenging constitutional validity on abrogation of Article 370.

Also Read
Speaking out: Students and others protesting at Parliament Street here on Monday against the Centre’s move to amend Article 370.

Fact check: What is true and what isn’t on J&K, Article 370

 

The Bench said one week time would be for the petitioners to file their replies to the counter-affidavit that would be filed by the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir administration within four weeks.

“We have to allow the Centre and the J&K administration to file counter-affidavit otherwise we can’t decide the matter,” the Bench also comprising justices S.K. Kaul, R. Subhash Reddy, B.R. Gavai and Surya Kant said.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics National
judiciary (system of justice)
social problems
court administration
Supreme Court
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 1, 2019 3:11:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/article-370-sc-fixes-nov-14-for-hearing-on-constitutional-validity-of-centres-decision/article29564522.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY