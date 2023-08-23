Article 370 hearing | ‘Centre has no intention to touch special provisions applicable to Northeast’

August 23, 2023 01:13 pm | Updated 03:06 pm IST

As a five-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud continued its hearing on several petitions challenging the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on August 23 submitted on specific instructions of the Union that the “Union Government has no intention to affect any of the special provisions applicable to Northeast or any part of India”.

CJI Chandrachud disposed of the IA by recording.

“The reference of this case is confined to Article 370. There is no commonality of interest in the Interlocutory Application (IA) and the case being heard. In any event, the Solicitor General’s statement on behad of the Union allays any apprehension in this regard. Thus, the IA stands disposed off.”

