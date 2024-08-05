GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Article 370 abrogation watershed moment in nation's history: PM Modi

The move ensured that corruption, which plagued Jammu and Kashmir for decades, has been kept at bay, he said

Published - August 05, 2024 04:42 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | Photo Credit: PTI

On the fifth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35(A), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5 described the step as a watershed moment in the nation's history, starting a new era of progress and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

He said in a post on X, "I assure the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh that our government will keep working for them and fulfil their aspirations in the coming times." He said the move to scrap these provisions meant that the Constitution of India was implemented in these places in letter and spirit, in line with the vision of the great men and women who made the Constitution, he said.

"With abrogation came security, dignity and opportunity for the women, youth, backwards, tribal and marginalised communities who were deprived of the fruits of development. At the same time, it has ensured that corruption, which plagued Jammu and Kashmir for decades, has been kept at bay," the Prime Minister said.

The Modi government had on this day in 2019 annulled these articles that gave special rights to the then Jammu and Kashmir State, which was also divided into two Union Territories.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.