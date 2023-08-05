Leaders detained as dilution of Article 370 completes four years

August 05, 2023 01:18 pm | Updated August 06, 2023 12:20 am IST - Srinagar

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said that she was put under house arrest on Saturday, along with other leaders of her Peoples Democratic Party, while the Srinagar office of the National Conference was sealed, according to a party spokesperson. J&K’s regional parties accused the Lieutenant Governor’s administration of imposing such restrictions on the fourth anniversary of the Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370 and end J&K autonomy.

Ms. Mufti posted about the “crackdown” against her party on the social media platform X (previously known as Twitter). “I’ve been put under house arrest along with other senior PDP leaders today. This comes after a midnight crackdown where scores of my party men are illegally detained in police stations. GOIs [Government of India’s] false claims about normalcy to the SC [Supreme Court] stands exposed by their actions driven by paranoia,” Ms. Mufti said.

Choking people’s sentiments: PDP

She said that “giant hoardings calling upon Kashmiris to ‘celebrate’ the illegal abrogation of Article 370” have been put up across Srinagar. “Whereas brute force is being used to choke the actual sentiment of the people. Hope the Hon’ble SC takes cognisance of these developments at a time when Article 370 has come up for hearing,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

A PDP leader said that several party leaders, including youth president Waheed u Rehman Parra, spokesman Suhail Bukhari, secretary Abdul Hameed Kohshee, additional spokesperson Abdul Rouf Bhat, Arif Laigaro, and Iqbal Tramboo were detained by the police.

The PDP had sought permission from the District Magistrate (DC), Srinagar, for a public rally at the Sher-e-Kashmir park in Srinagar. “We were denied permission,” the PDP leader said. The PDP had invited all “like-minded people to join the rally”.

Also read | In Article 370 hearing, the original text and spirit count

Clampdown on democratic activity: NC

NC spokesman Imran Nabi Dar said that the administration had sealed the party office in Srinagar. “True to form and in keeping with the clampdown on mainstream democratic activities organised by parties opposed to 5th Aug 2019, the JKNC office has been sealed by the police. No one is being allowed in or out of the office,” Mr. Dar said, adding that these steps betray the nervousness of the administration and render hollow their claims regarding great improvements in the last four years.

Sajad Lone, chairman of the J&K Peoples Conference, said that August 5 was a sad day. “A sad reminder of the disempowerment of the people of J&K. The process of disempowerment continues. And the belittling of institutions, individuals and the people of J&K continue. For those patting their own backs and believing in their own fiction — don’t mistake fear for consent,” Mr. Lone said.

Meanwhile, the security agencies consulted shopkeepers in parts of the city and allegedly “disallowed any shutdown on the occasion” in Srinagar.

All enjoying peace: L-G

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, however, said that every citizen of J&K was now living in peace. “Street protests, closure of schools, colleges for 150 days a year, stone pelting and separatism have ended. Today, youth are going home late at night while holding a guitar and after spending quality time on the riverfront,” the L-G said.

He claimed that the biggest change was visible on the ground, with “people living freely after so many decades”. “Pakistan-backed propaganda has failed on ground. Everyone is enjoying peace. I believe this is the biggest achievement even though this is a beginning,” the L-G said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT