Article 370 abrogation anniversary | Amarnath Yatra from Jammu base camp to remain suspended

August 05, 2023 05:05 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - Jammu

Sources said the decision was taken as a precautionary measure in view of the fourth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370

PTI

More than 4.5 lakh Amarnath pilgrims have paid obeisance at the shrine since July 1, when the 62-day pilgrimage began. Picture shows Yatris enroute to Lord Shiva’s shine, in Anantnag district of J&K. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Amarnath Yatra will remain suspended from the Jammu base camp on Saturday, August 5, 2023 with sources saying it is a precautionary measure in view of the fourth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370.

"The Amarnath Yatra will remain suspended tomorrow," Jammu Deputy Commissioner Avny Lavasa told PTI. She, however, did not cite any reason for it.

In view of the fourth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, security has been beefed up in the city, they added.

On August 5, 2019, the Centre abrogated provisions of Article 370 and Article 35 A of the Constitution, which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated the state into Union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir (with a legislature) and Ladakh.

The 33rd batch of Amarnath Yatris with 1,181 pilgrims left the base camp here on Friday for the cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas amid tight security arrangements, officials said.

More than 4.5 lakh devotees have paid obeisance at the shrine since July 1, when the 62-day pilgrimage began, they said.

The yatra is scheduled to conclude on August 31.

