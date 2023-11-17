HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Art historian B. N. Goswamy dies at 90

Mr. Goswamy had lung infection, family friend and theatre artist Neelam Man Singh told PTI.

November 17, 2023 04:05 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Dr. B.N. Goswamy at little Theatre, NCPA

Dr. B.N. Goswamy at little Theatre, NCPA | Photo Credit: NARENDRA DANGIYA

Renowned art historian and writer B. N. Goswamy died at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh on Friday. He was 90.

Mr. Goswamy had lung infection, family friend and theatre artist Neelam Man Singh told PTI.

"It wasn't a prolonged lingering illness. He was having problem breathing for the last one month, but that was about it," she added.

Also Read | Excerpts from B.N. Goswamy’s The Indian Cat: Stories, Paintings, Poetry, and Proverbs

Born on August 15, 1933, the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee was best-known for his works on the Pahari style of paintings.

Fondly known as BNG in art circles, Mr. Goswamy authored more than 26 books on the subjects of Pahari paintings, miniature paintings, court painters, and masters of Indian paintings among others.

Ms. Singh remembered the professor of Art History at Panjab University as someone who was "articulate" and a "great listener".

"He was my teacher of art history. His wife was like an elder sister to me. I was very impressed by his gentle manners and that he was a great listener. I was really fascinated by the idea of art history. He was very articulate and gave us a window to look at how miniature paintings were made, how modernism worked," she said.

Mr. Goswamy's wife, Karuna, was also an art historian. She died in 2020.

He is survived by daughter Malavika.

Related Topics

arts, culture and entertainment / history

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.