Art and culture bring people closer: Fakir Syed Aijazuddin

Connoisseur highlights works in Pakistani museums

History and geography might separate us, but culture and art bring us closer, said Fakir Syed Aijazuddin, renowned art connoisseur and former principal, Aitchison College, Lahore.

He was delivering the UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Madanjeet Singh Memorial Lecture on ‘South Asian Art in Pakistani Collections: Public and Private’ on Saturday, organised by the South Asia Foundation, and the Asian College of Journalism, here. The lecture was delivered on an online platform.

Through his speech, Mr. Aijazuddin highlighted works that have been of special interest, and merit worldwide attention from museums whose collections have a wide South-Asian significance. “Many of these works have been the subject of seminal research, and reflect the diversity of cultures that reflect the DNA of modern Pakistan,” he added. Delving into the history behind how the National Museum of Pakistan was established, he also spoke about the collections there, as well as in the Museum of Peshawar, Taxila Museum, and the Mohatta Palace Museum.

“All the objects I’ve spoken about are patterns of perfection, each in their own style and manner. It might be located physically in cities within Pakistan, but belongs to all of us and are the best examples of our shared South-Asian heritage,” he said.

Mr Aijazuddin said that he has benefited from his association with UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Madanjeet Singh, and said that he had always admired his stoic courage, tenacity, and had marvelled at his determination to see beyond the inhibiting screens of political and religious prejudice.

Speaking about the establishment of the Foundation and the vision of its founder Madanjeet Singh, N. Ram, president, MSF, said that their aim was to support opportunities for young people from the SAARC countries to come together in a designated recognised institution in another country. “Madanjeet Singh contributed a great deal towards improving relations between the South-Asian countries and the foundation established by him is very important in this regard,” he said.

Mani Shankar Aiyar, Chairperson, SAF India Chapter, France Marquet, Principal Trustee, MSF, also spoke as a part of the virtual event.