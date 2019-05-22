Arsonists don’t belong to any party: Supreme Court

People who indulge in arson and rioting neither belong to nor are loyal to any political party. They join the party in power to commit violence, said the Supreme Court Vacation Bench of Justices Arun Mishra and M.R. Shah on Wednesday.

The bench was hearing an urgent plea filed by Arjun Singh, a BJP candidate from the Barrackpore parliamentary constituency in West Bengal.

Mr. Singh said the State had foisted several false cases against him to prevent him from being present at the time of vote counting on May 23.

The BJP candidate, represented by senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, submitted that the ongoing lawyers’ strike in West Bengal had paralysed the courts, compelling him to directly move the top court.

The West Bengal counsel denied the allegation that Mr. Singh was being framed by the State. Counsel said there were 11 cases registered against Mr. Singh in May alone. Counsel submitted that Mr. Singh had himself declared that he was out on bail in eight other cases, including under the Arms Act and rioting, in his declaration affidavit to the Election Commission.

“There is so much violence in West Bengal...But people who participate in arson, rioting, etc, do not belong to any political party. Whosoever is in power they will join them and continue to participate in violence,” Justice Mishra remarked.

The Bench gave Mr. Singh protection from arrest or any coercive action till May 28. This would mean he would be present during the counting and there is enough time for him to consider further legal relief against arrest.