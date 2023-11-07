HamberMenu
Arrested W.B. Minister’s ED custody extended by seven days

The ED’s counsel said that the agency wants Mallick’s custody to question him on several more points in connection with the scam

November 07, 2023 05:12 am | Updated 05:12 am IST -  Kolkata

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh

A Court in Kolkata on Monday extended Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of arrested West Bengal Minister Jyoti Priya Mallick by seven days. Mr. Mallick was arrested on October 27 in connection with an alleged ration scam and was admitted to a hospital after the arrest.

Counsel of the ED prayed before the court for an extension of Mr. Mallick’s custody by seven days, claiming that though the court had granted 10 days’ custody to the central agency, the Minister was effectively in its remand for seven days as he was admitted to a private hospital for three days.

The Minister who now holds the charge of the State’s Forest Department held the portfolio of Food and Supplies Department from 2011-2021. The ED has alleged that Mr. Mallick siphoned the food grains meant for the public distribution system through fake companies and agents. The ED’s counsel said that the agency wants Mr. Mallick’s custody to question him on several more points in connection with the scam. 

Speaking to presspersons while being produced before the court, the Minister claimed that he was innocent but his counsel did not seek bail.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tried to refute the allegations of corruption. “I haven’t taken a single cup of tea as a favour. As a Chief Minister, I could have drawn a hefty salary, but I don’t. I have a pension as an MP, which I don’t take. Yet people call us thieves,” Ms. Banerjee said. The Chief Minister made the remarks while participating in an event at Bhabanipur. 

The Chief Minister once again raised the issue of fake ration cards during the Left Front regime and urged the people to support her against those who are the ‘real corrupt’.

During the day, Trinamool Congress Minister Sashi Panja and Partha Bhowmick addressed a press conference and targeted the BJP. “While the central agencies are being misused against Trinamool Congress, they are not being used to carry out their duties when it comes to BJP leaders. We have been saying repeatedly that Trinamool Congress does not oppose any,” the leaders said.

