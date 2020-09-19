Arrested scribe Rajeev Sharma was passing info on border strategy to Chinese intelligence: police

New Delhi

Delhi Police on September 19 said arrested freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma was allegedly passing sensitive information about India’s border strategy and Army deployment to Chinese intelligence.

At a press conference, Special Cell DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said Mr. Sharma was writing on defence-related issues for some Indian media organisations, as well as China’s Global Times.

He was allegedly contacted by Chinese Intelligence agents in 2016. Mr. Sharma was also in contact with some Chinese intelligence officer, the police officer claimed, adding the freelance journalist got “₹40 lakh in one-and-a-half years and he was getting $1,000 for each information”.

Mr. Sharma was arrested September 14 based on inputs from central intelligence. Police have seized classified defence documents from him, the DCP said.

He said that a Chinese woman and her Nepalese associate have also been arrested for allegedly paying Mr. Sharma large amounts of money routed through shell companies.