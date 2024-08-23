The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has told the Supreme Court that it became necessary to arrest Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal due to his “evasive and non-cooperative” attitude to questions about his alleged role in the liquor policy case.

“It was necessary since he was to be confronted with the evidence on record, when it was necessary for the just conclusion of the investigation herein, more specifically since the petitioner was purposely derailing the investigation. The necessity to arrest also arose based on the materials on record and since the petitioner chose to remain evasive and non-cooperative during his examination on June 25,” the agency said in an affidavit.

A Bench headed by Justice Surya Kant, who is hearing the case, adjourned it to September 5.

The CBI said that though Mr. Kejriwal, as Chief Minister, did not hold any portfolio, critical decisions in the formulation of the now scrapped excise policy were taken at his behest with the connivance of the then Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who held the excise portfolio.

“As the investigation progressed, it started becoming clear that the petitioner (Arvind Kejriwal) has a pivotal role in the formulation of the new excise policy,” the CBI said.

The agency was responding to a plea for bail and quashing of arrest filed by Mr. Kejriwal in the top court in a corruption case in connection with the excise policy ‘scam’.

Earlier in August, the Delhi High Court had confirmed the legality of Mr. Kejriwal’s arrest by the CBI. Refusing to quash his arrest, the High Court had advised him to approach the trial court for bail.

The CBI had portrayed Mr. Kejriwal as the “mastermind” of the alleged scam.

Mr. Kejriwal is banking on the fact that the top court had granted him bail on July 12 in the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) case linked to the excise policy case. The ED has accused the Chief Minister of money laundering.

The CBI’s arrest of him on June 25 had prevented Mr. Kejriwal from leaving jail despite getting bail in the ED case on July 12. Mr. Kejriwal has twice got bail in the ED case. Prior to the July 12 bail order, he was enlarged on interim bail on May 10 to campaign for his party in the Lok Sabha elections. At that time, Mr. Kejriwal had surrendered on June 2.

While granting him bail on July 12 in the ED case, the top court had said Mr. Kejriwal’s rights of life and liberty were “sacrosanct”.

