ADVERTISEMENT

Arrested Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam remanded to six-day ED custody

Updated - May 16, 2024 02:05 pm IST

Published - May 16, 2024 01:22 pm IST - Ranchi

Mr. Alam was arrested after a six-hour grilling by the ED on Wednesday at the agency's office in Ranchi in connection with its probe into a money laundering case

PTI

Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam being produced in a court in Ranchi on May 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with its probe into a money laundering case, was on Thursday remanded to the custody of the central agency for six days, lawyers said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier in the day, the Minister was produced before a PMLA court in Ranchi, amid tight security arrangements, an ED official said.

Mr. Alam was arrested after a six-hour grilling by the ED on Wednesday at the agency's office here.

He was also questioned by the federal agency on Tuesday for over nine hours and his statement was recorded.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Alam, the State Parliamentary Afairs Minister, represents the Pakur seat in the Jharkhand Assembly.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US