The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MPs held a protest against the arrest of Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, on Parliament premises ahead of President Droupadi Murmu's address on June 27. The party MPs were seen holding placards that read, "Stop misusing ED and CBI", and "Dictatorship will not work".

AAP leader Sandeep Pathak also said that the party MPs would boycott the President's address to the joint sitting of Parliament. This will be the first Presidential address after the formation of the third National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

Following the President's address, a motion of thanks will be moved in both the Houses of Parliament, which will be discussed by the members.

Mr. Pathak said that the President and the Constitution are supreme and when dictatorship is done in the name of justice, it is important to raise voices. "Today we will protest in the Rajya Sabha against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and we will boycott the President's address. The President and the Constitution are supreme and when dictatorship is done in the name of justice, it is important to raise our voices," he said.

When asked whether other parties of the INDIA bloc will also protest in the Rajya Sabha, Mr. Pathak said, "We did not have a discussion with the remaining parties of the INDIA alliance regarding this but our party will boycott the President's address". Meanwhile, the Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi on June 26 sent Mr. Kejriwal to three days CBI remand in connection with the Excise policy case.

Vacation Judge Amitabh Rawat after taking note of all the submissions of both sides, allowed Arvind Kejriwal to be on CBI remand till June 29, 2024.

During the remand period, the court allowed Mr. Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal to meet him for 30 minutes and his lawyer to meet him every day for 30 minutes. The court has also allowed him to carry his prescribed medicines during the remand period.

During the hearing, Arvind Kejriwal himself addressed the court and said, “CBI is claiming that I have made a statement against Manish Sisodia, which is completely false. Manish Sisodia is innocent, Aam Aadmi Party is innocent and I am also innocent. Statements are being given in the media to defame us.“

He also added, “They are tarnishing our image in the media by using unnamed sources. They plan to make it headline news that Kejriwal has shifted all the blame to Manish Sisodia.”

However, the Court said,” I have read your statement... you have not said this.” The Delhi High Court on June 25 stayed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s bail order passed by the trial court, saying that the trial court should have at least recorded its satisfaction with the fulfilment of twin conditions of Section 45 of the Prevention of the Money Laundering Act (PMLA) before passing the impugned order.