Arrangement for organ retrieval in all hospitals and medical colleges by end of 2024: Mandaviya

The Minister calls for people to volunteer for organ donation, saying there can be no greater service to mankind

September 16, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Bindu Shajan Perappadan
Bindu Shajan Perappadan
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. File

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. File | Photo Credit: ANI

An arrangement for organ retrieval will be made in all the hospitals and medical colleges of the country by the end of 2024, said Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday while inaugurating a super specialty block at Sarojini Naidu Medical College, Agra, and an organ donation registry.

The government has also decided to give financial assistance of ₹10,000 per month to all the poor people undergoing organ transplant.

“Arrangements will also be made for their regular check-ups,” the Health Minister added.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Mandaviya said that there can be no greater service to mankind than donating organs to save another life. He gave a clarion call to “donate blood when alive and donate organs after death”.

To register to donate organs, the only requirements are the Aadhar number and the mobile number linked to it.

The Minister also laid the Foundation Stone for 23 Integrated Public Health Labs, and 87 Block Public Health Units in Agra on same day.

Mr. Mandaviya noted that India has taken several landmark initiatives to increase the healthcare workforce as well as to improve and expand healthcare infrastructure in the country.

