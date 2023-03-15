HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Around 725 road projects facing delays due to erratic rains in some States: Nitin Gadkari

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari also said the National Highways Authority of India has planted 344.27 lakh trees from 2016 to February 2023 under the green highways policy.

March 15, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. File

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. File | Photo Credit: PTI

As many as 725 road projects of the total 1,801 ongoing projects are running behind the schedule across the country as of February 2023 due to protracted monsoon in many States and above-average rainfall in some States, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on March 15.

The Road Transport and Highways Minister in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha said, “Additional cost is not incurred in all delayed projects as in Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) projects, as escalation cost is absorbed by the Concessionaire. For other projects, if the delay is attributable to the Project Authority, price escalation is paid as per contract conditions, which may or may not result in additional cost, depending upon the final value of price escalation determined on the actual completion of the project and final settlement of bills.”

Replying to a separate question, Mr. Gadkari said the National Highways Authority of India has planted 344.27 lakh trees from 2016 to February 2023 under the green highways policy.

The Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways promulgated the Green Highways (Plantation, Transplantation, Beautification & Maintenance) Policy – 2015 for the development of green corridors along National Highways in the country.

Replying to another question, Mr. Gadkari said the Government of India and the World Bank have signed an agreement for the construction of Green National Highway Corridors Project (GNHCP) in an aggregate length of 781 km in the States of Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh, with loan assistance of $500 million against total project cost of $1,288.24 million (₹7,662.47 crore).

The objective of the GNHCP is to demonstrate safe and green highway keeping in view climate resilience and use of green technologies by incorporating the provisions of conservation of natural resources using cement treated sub base/reclaimed asphalt pavement, use of local/ marginal material such as lime, fly ash, waste plastic, bio-engineering measures for slope protection such as hydroseeding.

Related Topics

road transport / Rajya Sabha

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.