Around 6,700 Indian students returned from Bangladesh: MEA

Published - July 25, 2024 05:20 pm IST - New Delhi

The Ministry of External Affairs also expressed hope that the situation would return to normal in Bangladesh

Indian students, who study in Bangladesh, upon their arrival at the Akhaura check post of the India-Bangladesh border in the northeastern Indian state of Tripura. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Around 6,700 Indian students have returned from Bangladesh in view of the violent clashes in that country.

Bangladesh has been reeling under deadly clashes with protesting students demanding the Sheikh Hasina-led government to scrap a controversial job quota system.

Over 100 people were killed in the clashes that began weeks ago.

"So far 6,700 Indian students have returned from Bangladesh," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Being a close neighbour and friend of Bangladesh, we are hopeful that situation would return to normal in that country, he said.

