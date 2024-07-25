GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Around 6,700 Indian students returned from Bangladesh: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs also expressed hope that the situation would return to normal in Bangladesh

Published - July 25, 2024 05:20 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Indian students, who study in Bangladesh, upon their arrival at the Akhaura check post of the India-Bangladesh border in the northeastern Indian state of Tripura. File

Indian students, who study in Bangladesh, upon their arrival at the Akhaura check post of the India-Bangladesh border in the northeastern Indian state of Tripura. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Around 6,700 Indian students have returned from Bangladesh in view of the violent clashes in that country.

Bangladesh has been reeling under deadly clashes with protesting students demanding the Sheikh Hasina-led government to scrap a controversial job quota system.

On the student protests in Bangladesh | Explained

Over 100 people were killed in the clashes that began weeks ago.

"So far 6,700 Indian students have returned from Bangladesh," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

EDITORIAL | ​Quest for quota: On politics and the unrest in Bangladesh

Being a close neighbour and friend of Bangladesh, we are hopeful that situation would return to normal in that country, he said.

