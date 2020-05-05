Arnab moves SC seeking quashing of fresh FIR

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami has moved the Supreme Court seeking quashing of a fresh FIR lodged against him by the Mumbai police for allegedly making communal comments on air.

Mr. Goswami has sought a direction to restrain the authorities from continuing any probe initiated pursuant to filing of the FIR on May 2.

The fresh FIR was lodged on May 2 in Mumbai against him and two others for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by making derogatory remark regarding a mosque located in suburban Bandra.

He said the FIR was “politically motivated” and the Mumbai police harboured ill-will and malice towards him.

The senior journalist has moved the court shortly after an application has been filed by the Maharashtra government, accusing him of “browbeating” the investigating officers in a hate case against him and “tarnishing the image” of the Mumbai Police Commissioner.

On April 24, the top court had granted a three-week protection to Mr. Goswami against any coercive steps in connection with some FIRs lodged against him in various States for alleged defamatory statements made during news shows on Palghar mob lynching of three persons, including two saints in Maharashtra.