NationalNew Delhi 19 February 2020 17:42 IST
Comments
Arnab Goswami owns over 82% of Republic TV: company
Updated: 19 February 2020 17:43 IST
In a statement, Republic Media Network said the journalist holds over 82% of ARG Outlier Media Pvt Ltd
Journalist and broadcaster Arnab Goswami owns over 82% stake in Republic TV, his company said on Wednesday, clearing the air around the ownership of one of the country’s most-watched news channels.
In a statement, Republic Media Network said Mr. Goswami holds over 82% of ARG Outlier Media Pvt Ltd - the firm that owns and operates Republic TV.
His company also owns 99% equity in the downstream digital entity that controls the digital assets of the network.
Read more...