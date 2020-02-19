National

Arnab Goswami owns over 82% of Republic TV: company

In a statement, Republic Media Network said the journalist holds over 82% of ARG Outlier Media Pvt Ltd

Journalist and broadcaster Arnab Goswami owns over 82% stake in Republic TV, his company said on Wednesday, clearing the air around the ownership of one of the country’s most-watched news channels.

In a statement, Republic Media Network said Mr. Goswami holds over 82% of ARG Outlier Media Pvt Ltd - the firm that owns and operates Republic TV.

His company also owns 99% equity in the downstream digital entity that controls the digital assets of the network.

