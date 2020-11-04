Arnab Goswami arrest triggers verbal clash between BJP, Sena

BJP claims action reminiscent of Emergency days; Sena says issue of press freedom does not arise

The arrest of Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami has sparked political confrontation within the ruling and Opposition parties in Maharashtra.

While the BJP claimed that the action was reminiscent of the Emergency days, the Shiv Sena said he was arrested in an abetment of suicide case and, therefore, the issue of press freedom did not even arise.

“What is wrong in probing the suicide case? How can it be termed the Emergency if an alleged criminal is being arrested? Arnab Goswami has been arrested in an abetment to suicide case because his name was mentioned in the suicide note. How can it be linked with press freedom?” said senior Shiv Sena leader and Transport minister Anil Parab. The Sena questioned BJP’s affinity to Mr. Goswami. “The BJP is protesting as if its worker has been arrested. Why is it that BJP leaders want to save Arnab in a case of abetment of suicide”, he asked.

Earlier, the BJP claimed that the tripartite MVA government was going back to the Emergency days. “The Thackeray and Gandhi families do not like to be countered with questions. Today’s actions show that whoever asks them a question will face police action,” said BJP MLA Ashish Shelar. He claimed that the BJP too wanted justice delivered to the Naik (deceased interior designer) family but ‘this case has been reopened to extract revenge.’

Congress congratulates govt

The Congress congratulated the government for the action, saying it would ensure that justice is delivered to the Naik family. “The Naik family has been demanding justice for two years. Mr. Goswami’s statement was taken at Mumbai, instead of Alibaug. Why was he given special treatment? Instead of providing security to the Naik family, they were threatened and stalked. It was said that powerful people back Arnab. Today, Union Home minister backed Arnab. Was he the powerful man who was protecting him” asked Maharashtra Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant.

“The arrest of Mr. Goswami in a suicide abetment case is not at all an assault on media or on the freedom of press under any circumstances. It’s purely based on a criminal case registered against him on a complaint by the family of deceased Anvay Naik, which was previously suppressed by the Fadnavis government”, Mumbai Congress spokesperson Ram Kishor Trivedi said.