Army’s Parachute Brigade conducts airborne exercise in eastern Ladakh

NEW DELHI

01 November 2021 22:50 IST

The airborne exercise and combat manoeuvres along the northern borders in the region was conducted to validate Indian Army’s rapid response capabilities

As the Army prepares to remain deployed in large numbers in the high-altitude areas of eastern Ladakh with the stand-off with China still unresolved, the 50th Parachute Brigade is conducting an airborne exercise and combat manoeuvres along the northern borders in the region to validate its rapid response capabilities.

“On Monday, airborne troops were inserted to a Drop Zone at an altitude of more than 14,000 feet,” an Army source said on Monday. “Pre-acclimatised troops, along with specialist vehicles and missile detachments, were transported via C-130 and AN-32 aircraft from five different mounting bases to validate inter-theatre move, precision stand-off drops, rapid grouping and capture of designated objectives with speed and surprise.”

The drop was particularly challenging due to the low temperatures of upto minus 20 degrees and rarefied atmosphere in super high-altitude terrain, the source said. “The exercise is in progress.”

The exercise also involves conduct of oxygen combat free fall jumps and integrated battle drills by airborne forces, mechanised columns and attack helicopters, validating capabilities and seamless integration.

With winters approaching, the Army has mostly completed its winter stocking to support the troops for the next few months.

The brigade, also known as Shatrujeet Brigade, held an airborne exercise in the Rajasthan desert in June also involving mechanished forces.