August 19, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Leh

Eight soldiers were feared dead after their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Leh district of Ladakh on Saturday, officials said.

The accident took place at Kerey in southern Ladakh's Nyoma Saturday evening, the officials said.

They said a rescue operation was underway at the site.