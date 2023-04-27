Army to raise Command Cyber Operations and Support Wings

April 27, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Several major decisions were taken at the Army Commanders Conference (ACC) that was held last week. The ACC had decided to operationalise Command Cyber Operations and Support Wings (CCOSWs) in the immediate future with current focus on net-centric operations, convert the five-year Technical Entry Scheme (TES) for entry of officers to four years from January 2024, train motivated soldiers for Paralympic events, and double the sustenance allowance to specially abled children of personnel killed in the line of duty through the Army General Insurance Fund (AGIF).

“The expansion of cyber warfare capabilities by our adversaries has made the cyber domain more competitive and contested than ever before. Hence, to safeguard the networks and increase the preparedness levels in this niche domain, CCOSWs are being raised,” an Army source said. “These organisations will assist the formations to undertake the mandated cyber security functions to strengthen the cyber security posture of the Army.”

Cyberspace has emerged as an important component of military domain both in grey-zone warfare as well as conventional operations and Indian Army today is rapidly migrating towards net-centricity, which entails increased reliance on modern communication systems at all levels, the source stressed.

The ACC which was held from April 17-21 took stock of the current and emerging security scenarios and reviewed the operational preparedness and readiness of the Army, a statement said.

On the TES, the statement said that training initiatives to optimise infrastructure, time and resources to maintain an effective and lethal fighting force were widely deliberated upon by the ACC.

The five-year Technical Entry Scheme (TES) model currently for officers’ entry as B. Tech graduates has been in place since 1999. Under this, one year of military training is imparted at the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Gaya, followed by three years’ B. Tech degree at the Cadet Training Wings (CTWs), followed by one year at the three engineering colleges of the Army - College of Military Engineering (CME), Pune; Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE), Mhow; and Military College of Mechanical and Electronics Engineering (MCEME), Secunderabad.

It is now decided to have a four-year (3+1) model, with three years devoted to technical training at CTWs, followed by one year of Basic Military Training (BMT) at IMA, Dehradun, the source explained. Cumulative credits for training at CTWs and IMA would count towards accreditation of B. Tech which has received JNU and AICTE approval in March 2023.

“This change will also accrue benefits of the availability of more number of officers in the units and address officers’ shortages. Simulator training is also planned to be given a significant push through procurement of 435 simulators at an estimated cost of ₹791 crore this year,” the statement said.

Due to common BMT at IMA in the final year, better camaraderie between TES and IMA general cadets from other streams will be developed and issue of common merit will also be addressed, the source added.

On the training of soldiers who are battle and physical casualties for Paralympic events, the statement said that Army will identify potential talent for Athletics, Rowing, Archery, Swimming, Shooting, Para-lifting, Kayaking, and Canoeing.