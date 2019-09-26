Army to induct AI in three years: Lt. Gen. Kler

The Indian Army has to become fully network-centric to be able to incorporate Artificial Intelligence (AI) in its mechanised forces, said Lt. Gen. Alok Kler, South Western Commander on Wednesday, while stressing on the growing importance of AI and the need to adapt to it.

“Currently we are highly network enabled army. For AI usage for military usage for mechanised forces we need to be network centric. Everything has to be connected. Very soon, in next 2-3 years we will be inducting some constructive and disruptive AI into the Indian Army,” Lt. Gen. Kler said, interacting with the media at a seminar on AI jointly organised by the Army’s 33 Armoured Division and the Centre for Joint Warfare Studies.

The deliberations, Lt. Gen. Kler said were to evolve a broader roadmap on AI by getting inputs from various stakeholders. Observing that from information, decision-making to direct destruction everything will have AI, he said initially it will be constructive that is helping the commander in take a decision, making sure information is converted into intelligence. “That will possibly be among the first uses of AI for the Army in a constructive manner. But soon we will have to take into account the destructive uses of AI,” he added.

In February 2018, the Defence Ministry had set up a task force for strategic implementation of AI for national security and defence to give recommendations on the issue. In June 2014, NITI Aayog has published a discussion paper ‘national strategy for AI’ to “lay the ground work for evolving the National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence.”

In February 2019, a Defence AI Council was established with the Defence Minister as the Chairman with three service Chiefs, Defence Secretary, Secretary, Defence Production among others as the members. A defence AI strategy is also being formulated by the Integrated Defence Staff.