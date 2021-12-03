Army to have new combat uniform

The Army is set to introduce a new combat uniform for its rank and file, which will be showcased at the Army Day parade on January 15. The new camouflage of digital pattern will be lighter, more climate-friendly and suitable for the varied terrain the Army operates in, a defence source said. Some changes are expected in the regular uniform as well.

To commemorate the 50 years of the Liberation War of Bangladesh, the Army’s marching contingents would also be showcasing uniforms and weapons of earlier wars.