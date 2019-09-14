Army to get indigenous tank ammunition

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Friday approved indigenous development of ammunition for the Army’s T-72 and T-90 tanks worth approximately ₹2,000 crores, which would enhance the enemy armour penetration capability.
“Maintaining focus on the ‘Make in India’ initiative, the DAC accorded approval for indigenous development and production of the main gun 125mm Armour Piercing Fin Stabilised Discarding-Sabot (APFSDS) ammunition for T-72/T-90 tanks by the Indian industry, which would substantially enhance the enemy armour penetration capability,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement.
The DAC also approved procurement of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) developed and Industry manufactured Mechanical Mine Layer (Self Propelled) to improve automated mine laying capability of the Indian Army, the statement added.
