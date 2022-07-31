India

Army thanks dog 'Axel' for service

Security personnel at the site of an encounter with militants, in J&K’s Baramulla district, Saturday, July 30, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI Srinagar July 31, 2022 16:39 IST
Updated: July 31, 2022 16:39 IST

Army personnel on Sunday thanked 'Axel' — an army dog who died during an anti-militancy operation in Baramulla district — for his services as they bid adieu to their canine friend.

"Thank you for your Service Axel", Srinagar-based Chinar Corps tweeted alongside a file photo of the Army Dog.

"#ChinarCorps salutes the valour & sacrifice of Army Dog No 74B7 AXEL (Aslt Canine) who laid down his life in the line of duty in Op Wanigambala, #Baramulla on 30 Jul 22," the army said in a tweet.

A wreath laying ceremony was held on Sunday for the fallen canine who was part of the 26 Army Dog Unit and carried the number '74B7' during its service.

