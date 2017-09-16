Army takes note of video showing troops dishonouring militants’ bodies

The Army has taken cognisance of a video showing troops dishonouring the bodies of two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants killed in an encounter, a spokesperson said on Saturday.
The two militants, LeT commander Abu Ismail and his associate Abu Qasim, were killed in Aribagh area of Nowgam on the outskirts of the city in Srinagar on September 14.
A video in which soldiers can be seen trampling over the bodies went viral on social media. The video showed bodies being dragged from the site of the encounter into a lane.
“Army has taken cognisance of the video and suitable action will follow,” said Srinagar-based Defence spokesperson Col. Rajesh Kalia.
Ismail, the mastermind of the July 10 attack on a bus carrying Amarnath yatra pilgrims which left eight pilgrims dead, and Qasim were killed by security forces in a brief gunfight on Thursday.
