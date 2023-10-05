ADVERTISEMENT

Army says officer injured in ‘grenade accident’ at a post in J&K’s Rajouri

October 05, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - JAMMU

Official sources had said three officers were injured as a Major took them hostage and opened fire at the Army’s 48 Rashtriya Rifles camp in Rajouri’s Thanamandi

The Hindu Bureau

Google Maps image locates Thanamandi in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

The Army on October 5 evening said one officer has been injured in a likely grenade accident at a post in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri sector. “The officer was evacuated and stable post initial treatment. Further investigation of the incident in progress,” the Army said in an official statement.

Earlier, official sources said an incident of fratricide left at least three Army officers injured in the Pir Panjal Valley’s Rajouri district, . A Major-level officer involved in the incident was “overpowered and arrested” after a hostage crisis that stretched for several hours, the sources added.

Reacting to the incident inside a camp in Rajouri’s Thanamandi involving the Army’s 48 Rashtriya Rifles, an Army spokesman had said, “No terrorist attack has occurred. It is an unfortunate internal incident of the camp”.

Official sources had said a Major took his seniors hostage and later opened fire at them in a camp located close to the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri. Sources had said loud explosions were heard. Initial reports suggested three officers were injured in the incident. The officer involved in the incident has also been apprehended, they had added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US