ADVERTISEMENT

Army rescues over 1,000 stranded tourists in Sikkim

March 17, 2023 09:40 am | Updated 09:40 am IST - Gangtok

Severe snowfall in Nathu La, Tsomgo (Chhangu) Lake and adjoining areas on March 16 brought down the temperature to sub-zero levels and impacted the movement of travellers.

PTI

Indian Army ‘Trishakti Corps’ during a rescue operation of stranded tourists, due to snowfall, in East Sikkim. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Indian Army has rescued more than 1,000 tourists, including women and children, who were stranded at Chhangu in the upper reaches of East Sikkim, following heavy snowfall, officals said.

Severe snowfall in Nathu La, Tsomgo (Chhangu) Lake and adjoining areas on March 16 afternoon brought down the temperature to sub-zero levels and impacted the movement of travellers, they said.

Due to the snow accumulation, driving became dangerous, resulting in over 1,000 tourists along with 200 vehicles getting stranded over a stretch of 15 km, they added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Army personnel deployed in the area launched a rescue effort, and the tourists were shifted to safety following an over eight-hour operation, an official release said.

"All the tourists were provided with accommodation, hot meals, warm clothing and critical medical support," it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US