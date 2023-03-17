HamberMenu
Army rescues over 1,000 stranded tourists in Sikkim

Severe snowfall in Nathu La, Tsomgo (Chhangu) Lake and adjoining areas on March 16 brought down the temperature to sub-zero levels and impacted the movement of travellers.

March 17, 2023 09:40 am | Updated 09:40 am IST - Gangtok

PTI
Indian Army ‘Trishakti Corps’ during a rescue operation of stranded tourists, due to snowfall, in East Sikkim.

Indian Army ‘Trishakti Corps’ during a rescue operation of stranded tourists, due to snowfall, in East Sikkim. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Indian Army has rescued more than 1,000 tourists, including women and children, who were stranded at Chhangu in the upper reaches of East Sikkim, following heavy snowfall, officals said.

Severe snowfall in Nathu La, Tsomgo (Chhangu) Lake and adjoining areas on March 16 afternoon brought down the temperature to sub-zero levels and impacted the movement of travellers, they said.

Due to the snow accumulation, driving became dangerous, resulting in over 1,000 tourists along with 200 vehicles getting stranded over a stretch of 15 km, they added.

The Army personnel deployed in the area launched a rescue effort, and the tourists were shifted to safety following an over eight-hour operation, an official release said.

"All the tourists were provided with accommodation, hot meals, warm clothing and critical medical support," it said.

