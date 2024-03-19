Army repurposes 21 Signal Group to research futuristic communications tech

March 19, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Army has transformed the 21 Signals Group into the Signals Technology Evaluation and Adaptation Group (STEAG). It will function as an elite technology Unit which will research and evaluate futuristic communication technologies like AI, 5G, 6G, machine learning and quantum technologies for defence applications.

“The primary aim is to enhance the communication infrastructure of the Indian Army. This group will be operational under Signals Directorate and is based in Delhi and headed by a Colonel from the Corps of Signals,” a defence source said. “The hi-tech unit will carry out technical scouting, evaluation, development, management of core ICT solutions, and provide user interface support by by maintaining and upgrading available contemporary technologies.”

The STEAG will have a fresh mandate and an approximate strength of 280 personnel, the source stated.

The STEAG will analyse existing technologies keeping the requirements of the Indian Army in mind and draw out use cases for trials and induction, and it will harness the latest and niche technologies available in the civil street and worldwide, the source noted. Accordingly, it will interface with the private sector and academia to develop technology suited to the Army and Indian requirements.

“STEAG will be the nursery to develop tailored technologies spanning the complete spectrum of wired and wireless systems to include electronic exchanges, mobile communications, software defined radios, electronic warfare systems, 5G and 6G networks, quantum technologies, artificial intelligence, machine learning etc.”

In the modern battlefield, communications play a pivotal and decisive role as time is of the essence. The source added that modern warfare necessitates the induction of new equipment to provide seamless communication support to units and formations during operations.