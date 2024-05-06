ADVERTISEMENT

Army releases sketches of Poonch attack suspects, announces reward

May 06, 2024 03:59 pm | Updated 03:59 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Two to three militants are suspected of being involved in the attack on the IAF convoy near Shaistar Sanai in Surankote, Poonch, on May 4

The Hindu Bureau

Security personnel stand guard as search operations underway following a terrorist attack on an Indian Air Force convoy, at Surankote, Poonch, on May 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Sketches of two suspected terrorists, who are believed to be behind carrying out an attack on the Indian Air Force (IAF) vehicles on May 4, were released by the Army on May 6, as the manhunt continues in the nearby forest area of Poonch.

The Army has also announced a reward money of ₹20 lakhs for those who would provide any inputs.

One soldier killed, four injured in terror attack on IAF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

“Anyone who will give any fruitful and reliable information about the whereabouts of these terrorists, leading to their arrest will be rewarded and their identity will be kept a secret,” an Army official said, in a statement.

Two to three militants are suspected of being involved in the attack on the IAF convoy near Shaistar Sanai in Surankote, Poonch, on Saturday afternoon. One IAF jawan was killed and four others were injured in the attack.

Also read | Poonch IAF convoy attack: Several people detained for questioning, search on for terrorists in J&K

A massive combing operation is ongoing in areas adjoining Shahstar, which include Sheindra, Danna Top and Sanai Top areas. 

Around two dozen locals have been questioned by the security forces after the attack “to establish the whereabouts and identify the attackers”.  

