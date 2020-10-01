Army rejects disinformation campaign, says “We are secular”

NEW DELHI

01 October 2020 21:13 IST

Pakistan, in a desperate attempt, is trying to create a divide within the forces, it says

Responding to disinformation campaign on social media against a senior officer, the Army on Thursday said it categorically rejects “malicious attempts to defame the institution” and reiterated its secular nature.

Over the past few days, a “state sponsored malicious social media disinformation campaign” has been run by Pakistan against the Army and in particular against Lt. Gen. Taranjit Singh, a senior officer posted in the Department of Military Affairs (DMA), Army spokesperson Col. Aman Anand said in a statement. “Having failed consistently to incite religion-based disaffection within the country, Pakistan, in a desperate attempt, is now trying to create a divide within the Army,” the statement said.

Lt. Gen. Singh, Deputy Chief of the Integrated Defence Staff, was targeted on social media and spread rumours that action was taken against him because of his religion. The Army is a secular organisation and all officers and soldiers serve the nation with pride irrespective of their religion, caste, creed or gender, Col. Anand said.

