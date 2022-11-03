Army registers IPR of new design and camouflage pattern uniform

Army soldier stands guard near Srinagar. File | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

The Army has obtained the Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) for its new combat uniform and is also training civil and military tailors for stitching as per the specified design. The process for registration of the new camouflage pattern and design to establish ownership has been completed by the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trademark, Kolkata, the Army said on Thursday.

“The exclusive IPR of the Design and Camouflage Pattern now rests solely with the Indian Army, and therefore manufacturing by any vendor who is not authorised to do so will be illegal and is liable to face legal repercussions,” the Army said in a statement. The registration has been published in the official journal of the Patent Office vide Issue No on No 42/2022 dated October 21, 2022, the Army said in a statement.

The new Digital Pattern Combat Uniform for the Indian Army soldiers was unveiled this Army Day on January 15, 2022.

Bulk procurement of 11.70 lakh sets to cater for issue to Junior Commissioned Officers (JCO) and Other Ranks (OR) as part of the individual kit, life cycle concept with a life of 15 months, was in progress and was likely to commence from August 2023, it stated.

The improved uniform has a contemporary look and functional design, and the fabric has been made lighter, stronger, breathable, quick-drying and easier to maintain. It also incorporates gender-specific modifications for women’s combat uniform.

Stating that the Army could enforce exclusive rights to the design and file infringement suits by way of civil action before a competent court of law, the statement said remedies against infringements included interim and permanent injunctions as well as damages.

As part of the process of introduction, a total of 50,000 sets have already been procured through Canteen Stores Department (CSD) and delivered to 15 CSD depots across the country. Workshops to train civil and military tailors in stitching the new uniform as per the specified design, are being organised in coordination with instructors from the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in Delhi, the statement added.