Army recruits four meritorious sportswomen

December 24, 2022 12:27 am | Updated December 23, 2022 11:26 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Army has recruited four meritorious sportswomen into the Corps of Military Police as direct entry Havildars under its Mission Olympic Programme.

The four sportswomen — Recruit Havildar Sakshi (Boxing), Recruit Havildar Arundhati Choudhary (Boxing), Recruit Havildar Bhateri (Wrestling) and Recruit Havildar Priyanka (Wrestling) have created history by becoming pioneers to represent the Army in women category at the national championship in boxing and wrestling by participating in the 6th Elite Women National Boxing Championship 2022 from December 19 to 26 at Bhopal and Senior National Wrestling Championship from December 21 to 23 at Visakhapatnam.

The Army has a long tradition of promoting and nurturing sports personnel and runs a well-structured programme named “Mission Olympics”, the statement added. Earlier in the year, Summy, an international-level sportswoman who excels in 400-metre athletics and Jasmine Lamboria, Commonwealth Games 2022 Bronze medalist in Boxing, were also recruited by the Army.

