Army recruitment suspended due to COVID–19: Rajnath Singh tells Rajya Sabha

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament | Photo Credit: PTI

No region of the country is left out in recruitment rallies, he says

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in the Rajya Sabha on Monday the recruitment process in the Army has been suspended for the past two years due to the COVID–19 pandemic.

The written answer by the Minister to a question by CPI(M)’s V. Sivadasan however said that during the same period — 2020–21 and 2021–22 — the number of recruitments made in the Navy and the IAF stood at 8,269 and 13,032 respectively.

Mr. Singh, while answering the question in the Upper House, said on an average, 90–100 Army recruitment rallies are held per year. “When these rallies are held, no region of the country is left out. Each rally covers 6-8 districts.”

He was responding to a supplementary question by BJP member Mahesh Poddar who sought to know that as the recruitment rally has been halted for two years, people in Jharkhand are losing out and whether they will be suitably compensated in the future.

To a question by NCP’s Vandana Chavan if the government planned to recruit women in combat roles in the Army, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt replied, “What needs to be done is being done, whatever is to be considered in future, is also being considered.”