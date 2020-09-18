Army recovers 52 kg of explosives near Pulwama

The Army on Thursday said it recovered 52 kg of explosives at Karewa in the general area of Pulwama averting a major blast while Army Chief General Manoj Naravane visited Srinagar to review the situation along the Line of Control (LoC).
“In a joint search operation launched at 8 a.m. today in the Karewa area, a dug in syntax tank was spotted. On detailed search, a total of 52 kg of explosives have been recovered. Another Pulwama type attack was averted.,” an Army source said. There were 416 packets of explosives with each packet of 125 gm, the source said.
On further search, another such syntex tank was located from which 50 detonators were recovered. The explosive has been identified as Super-90 or S-90 in short. The location in Karewa is very close to the national highway and in the general area of the Pulwama attack of February 2019 in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed.
Detonators recovered
Separately, in a joint operation in Awantipora, 416 high explosive gelatin sticks and 50 detonators were recovered. “The detonators were destroyed by the bomb disposal squad on the spot due to their risk of transporting,” the source added.
Gen. Naravane, who is on a two-day visit to north Kashmir, commended the personnel on the “use of technology to ensure effective day and night surveillance across the LoC” which has resulted in many successful operations to foil infiltration bids in the recent past, the Army said.
