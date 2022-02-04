Army reaches out to stranded Afghan cadets, offers special training

NEW DELHI

04 February 2022 21:32 IST

Amid security concerns, MEA, MoD step in with humanitarian assistance

At least 80 Afghan cadets, who passed out from various Indian military institutes, have been offered a training module in English language communication under the ITEC programme of the Government of India, the Embassy of Afghanistan here has announced. The 12-month programme will allow these officials, who worked for the Afghan military under the government of former President Ashraf Ghani, to acquire skills to conduct daily official activities.The former Afghan National Army (ANA) used to get around 1,000 vacancies annually for training in Indian military institutes, the largest share for any country. At the time of sudden takeover of Kabul by the Taliban and the fall of the Ghani government, many ANA officers, soldiers and dependents were present in India undergoing training in various institutes. In addition as part of medical assistance, patients were being treated in various military hospitals.

Vulnerable situation

The Afghan nationals continue to reside in India as the Taliban administration takes shape, and thus are stranded, defence officials said. For instance, 40 Gentlemen Cadets from Afghanistan had passed out from the Indian Military Academy on December 11, 2021.The trainees and their dependents are residing in extremely difficult conditions which makes them susceptible to inimical agencies given the lack of any institutional support and monitoring, a defence official noted, stressing on the need to provide assistance on humanitarian grounds and also to obviate any security implications.As part of this, the Army in consultation with the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of External Affairs had initiated several measures to assist the them since the dramatic developments in Afghanistan.

These include continuation of the balance training as planned and provision of certification of qualification, providing psychological support,assistance for visa extension and immigration documentation and facilitation of air travel. Another recommendation of the Army wasfor the absorption of the cadets under ITEC and ICCR scholarships after completion of their military training, it has been learnt.

Visas extended

As part of visa assistance, the Army in consultation with MEA provided assistance for extension of Indian visa upto six months as well as assistance in filing applications to various Embassies in New Delhi for obtaining special immigration visas as per trainees’ preferred country, the official cited above said.In addition, the Army also facilitated air travel by way of provision of return tickets to Kabul for those trainees and patients who wished to return. Nine Afghan personnel were sent back to Kabul on December 10, 2021, the official added.