Army porter dead, 3 rescued in J&K avalanche

Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir. File.

Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir. File.   | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmed

The avalanche hit a forward location at Shahpur sector, trapping the porters

An Army porter died and three others were rescued after they were struck by an avalanche along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Tuesday evening, police said.

The avalanche hit a forward location at Shahpur sector, trapping the porters. Army rescue teams immediately swung into action and managed to pull out the porters from the snow, according to officials.

One of them succumbed to injuries while being evacuated to the hospital, the officials said.

High-altitude areas of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh experienced moderate to heavy snowfall, while the plains were lashed by rains since Monday.

Authorities in Ladakh had issued a low-danger avalanche warning in various areas and asked people to avoid venturing into the avalanche-prone areas during the next 24 hours, an official said.

Quoting a communication from the Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE), the official said low-level avalanche warning had been issued from Tuesday-Wednesday evening for various areas, including Leh.

He appealed to the people to be cautious and avoid venturing in the avalanche-prone areas.

