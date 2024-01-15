GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Army personnel pillars of strength, resilience: PM Modi on Army Day

The Army Day is observed on January 15 to commemorate the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army General K.M. Cariappa

January 15, 2024 10:42 am | Updated 10:42 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Narendra Modi.

Narendra Modi. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the unwavering commitment and sacrifices of Army personnel on the Army Day on January 15 and said they are pillars of strength and resilience.

He said on X, "On Army Day, we honour the extraordinary courage, unwavering commitment and sacrifices of our Army personnel. Their relentless dedication to protecting our nation and upholding our sovereignty is a testament to their bravery. They are pillars of strength and resilience."

The Army Day is observed on January 15 to commemorate the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army General K.M. Cariappa, who went on to become a Field Marshal.

